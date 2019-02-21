The final season of Game of Thrones maybe taking it up a notch with this buffet of characters in one scene.

And we have to say that this scene is giving us an adrenaline rush. Apparently, the final episodes of the HBO hit will have a number of epic battles in which all our favourite characters will participate, so it might be a given that every episode will be heartbreaking.

Be warned. Spoilers abound. If this scene plays out the way it is described, it will be one of the most epic scenes in a season already packed with epic scenes. So, this is the apparent description of the seventh scene of the second episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. And we hope it plays out the way it has been described.

Apparently, knowing that the Army of the Undead will be upon them very soon, Tyrion, Jon, Sansa, Arya, Brienne, Podrick, Davos, Tormund, Gendry, Varys, Jorah, Theon, The Hound, Grey Worm and Sam discuss strategy with the Stark bannermen and Daenerys's army on how they will defend the North. Apparently, the Last Hearth has already been attacked by the White Walkers and their castle destroyed. Ned Umber didn't make it out alive.

Tyrion apparently speaks for Daenerys, who's absent due to illness. Could this portend the "Chill sickness" that the Targaryens are prone to? Maybe, we have to say that this theory sure is gaining credibility.

Tyrion apparently comes forward with a plan to defend the North while Tormund, the remaining Free Folk, the Dothraki, the Unsullied will attack with dragonglass from the Dreadfort since that's where they are heading to first. Apparently, on their way to Winterfell, the dragons will set the army of the Dead afire and House Stark's bannermen and the Knights of the Vale will fight weakened forces at the battlefield of Winterfell and hopefully destroy the Night King as well.

Apparently, Jon wants Brienne and Podrick to take Sansa, Arya and Bran with them and to leave with Robin Arryn to the Eyrie but Arya doesn't want to and claims that she's stronger than most men and they need her in the war to come. Jorah apparently also wants to fight alongside House Mormont but Lyanna reminds him that he has betrayed his own House.

Apparently, Varys mentions that he has also received word from King's Landing. Supposedly, Queen Cersei has bought a great army of sellswords and Euron Greyjoy has taken Storm's End to install the army there. Apparently, Theon pleads to have Storm's End attacked and Gendry agrees since it's the seat of his father's house. Jon apparently promises Theon that he will help to destroy Euron and save his sister after they have dealt with the Night King and his army.

The most unlikely of alliances between Theon and Gendry, but we have to say that it sure would be fun to watch.