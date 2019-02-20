Okay, so this theory is so insane that we suspect this is exactly what will happen. According to a new fan theory Cersei Lannister could be forced to sacrifice her baby to save Westeros from the White Walkers.

It was revealed that Cersei Lannister was pregnant. Now I seemed like Cersei Lannister had other plans for her baby, she wanted it to rule the Kingdoms and sit on the Iron Throne. Maybe she makes a deal with the White Walkers, giving up her child to the White Walkers could ensure that her turned baby could rule all of the kingdoms.

Now, the Night King and the White Walkers don't care much for the Iron Throne and the politics of humans. They are an army of undead people. And they will be able to achieve that goal regardless of who sits on the Iron Throne, so such a deal seems far-fetched but also plausible.

Now, we know that Wildling Craster handed over his newborn sons back in season two, which has led fans to believe Cersei could sacrifice her child to the Night King in the hope he will return to the frozen north and leave the south in peace.

Apparently, The twist would see one of the show's darkest villains save the day, but Cersei's self-centred nature could mean the sacrifice is just a bargaining chip to gain unlimited power.

The White Walkers do take babies as sacrifices but when they have an all-out war, it might be unlikely that they will settle for a single baby, when they can have them all. When they can rule over the land of man. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.