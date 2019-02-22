George R.R. Martin gave an interview where he spoke about his character development and writing process.

But the most surprising aspect of the interview will have to be George R.R. Martin admitting that he occasionally hits "dead ends" when writing.

A YouTube video has apparently resurfaced where George R.R. Martin is giving an interview.

Reportedly when asked if he regrets anything he's written, because it's made things trickier further down the line, George R.R. Martin said: "No. There are a few things that you're not aware of because as a gardener with the kind of writing style that I use, I go down a lot of dead ends.

"So there are moments of 'why the hell did I do that?', but they never appear in the books.

"I see that before the book comes out, and I rip out that chapter or revise that chapter so something different happens instead, and it feels better - works better for me.

"Hopefully none of those things make it into print."

The author added: "I look back on things I wrote 20 years ago, before Game of Thrones... and I see from the benefit of hindsight things I could have done differently or better. But still."

He even went on to speak about inconsistencies and mistakes: "I am bad with eye colour... and I have a horse that changes sex.

"He's not supposed to change sex, or she's not supposed to change sex, but she does.

"I think it was Bran's horse. Changes from a mare or a gelding or something in between books.

"That was pointed out to me by my fans. My fans are very eagle-eyed. They miss nothing, you bloody b*****ds!"

We hope George relesases all the books soon.