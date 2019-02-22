Okay Lena we don't believe you. The Game of Thrones star had a surprising revelation about what she took from the set of Game of Thrones.

Reportedly the Game of Thrones star stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryanto talk about the show's final table read, on-set shenanigans, hand gestures, and more:

"I liked the stuff I did with Charles Dance, who played my dad," Headey said when asked about her favourite scenes from the show. We can confirm that the scenes between Cersei and Tywin were excellent. She also enjoyed working with Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) and Conleth Hill (Varys). "It's all been glorious. The main thing was all the stairs all over King's Landing are really slippery, so the outtakes are just full of all of us going 'uughhyh'!"

Apparently, Headey also revealed what she took from the season 8 set. The likes of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have talked about their own keepsakes. Lena said, 'I didn't take anything...I just couldn't wait to get the wig off. I was like, 'Yeeeesss!'

'I never have to wear it again!'

But we have to say, that we find it a little hard to believe that Lena Headey didn't take anything from the set, any keepsake that would remind her of Cersei Lannister. We would think, she would have taken the wig, she does seem to have a special connection with it. Maybe she did and is just being coy about it. Cersei Lannister will have an important part to play in the final season of Game of Thrones and we have to say that we can't wait. You can check out the video here: