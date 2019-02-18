Cersei Lannister and Arya Stark forming an alliance? It's true. Well, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams sure are teaming up for Freya Ridings. The stars will reportedly appear in the singer's new music video.

Apparently, the pair will feature in the clip for new single You Mean The World To Me, out March 1, and produced by Adele's sometime collaborator Greg Kurstin.

In an exclusive interview to The Sun, Freya explains: "They were like,'Being a red head isn't cool, having your second name isn't cool' and I said to them, 'I'm going to be who I am and I'm not going to move off of that'."

Apparently, she was also heavily dyslexic, which resulted in her being home-schooled for two years by her mother. But heartache surrounding her school days inspired her love of ballads.

Freya, adds: "It was such a lonely time in my life but it meant I had to turn to the piano to tell the stories you would normally tell to a friend.

"At the time it was dark but it's become the anchor that has got me through the stormiest times of my life and I'm so, so grateful for it."

The thought of Cersei Lannister and Arya Stark sharing screen space without hostility seems bizarre but we have to say Lena Headey and Maisie Williams do look adorable together.

We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones. And by the looks of it, Cersei Lannister may be killed by Arya Stark or at the very least Arya may have a confrontation with Cersei Lannister.