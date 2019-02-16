This is insane. And we hope this scene plays out exactly as it is. Arya has evolved as a deadly killer but on her way to becoming a killer, she has made a few enemies. And none could be counted as more dangerous than the man who trained her to be faceless.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

So, this is the apparent description of the fifth scene in the second episode of the final season. A lot can change from script to screen. But this scene seems like it doesn't need to change at all. Or so we hope.

Apparently, in this scene, most of House Stark's bannermen and Daenerys's army have now arrived in Winterfell and Among them is Howland Reed. He apparently arrived with his army and Meera Reed by his side.

But what has us excited is the part of the scene where Arya receives a visitor in Winterfell. Apparently, he seems to be an ordinary bannerman from House Cerwyn, but he quickly removes his face. It seems to be Jaqen H'ghar. Arya is surprised to have Jaqen visiting her. Jaqen tells Arya that the Many-Faced God requires another death, a name to be crossed off her list. He apparently reveals it to be the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Cersei Lannister. Apparently, a price was paid and what better servant of the Many-Faced God than Arya Stark to kill Cersei Lannister. And if Arya has to kill Cersei, she has to go through the Mountain, who is another name on her list. He apparently gives a vial of poison to Arya and leaves her.

What? Arya has been commissioned by the Many-Faced God to kill Cersei. We cannot wait for Game of Thrones season 8.