So, the final season of Game of Thrones is almost upon us and we have a few shocking details that are major spoilers for the premiere episode. So be warned, spoilers abound.

The cast list is out for the premiere episode and we have to say that there are a few names on it that we're glad for.

According to Watchers on the Wall who found the program details for the premiere episode, which includes runtime and cast list.

According to the list the cliffhanger from the last season has been solved. Again spoilers ahead. Reportedly, the list includes the names of Kristofer Hivju and Richard Dormer, which pretty much confirms that Tormund Giantsbane and Beric Dondarrion survived the fall of the Wall in the last season of Game of Thrones.

But there are a few surprising names missing from the list as well, the actors playing the Night King and the head of the Golden Company are missing from the premiere. So it could be because the premiere episode will be focusing on the North, the wall and Winterfell. Song of Ice anyone?

But there might also be mentions and appearances by Cersei and those in King's Landing scheming against Daenerys and Jon Snow. But from what we can gather of the information, the premiere episode will be all ice. Hey, not that we're complaining, some of the most epic scenes from last season of Game of Thrones took place on ice. We can't wait to see the White Walker dragon again. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.