Now that the final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner. Fan theories are reaching a fever pitch, but this seems so crazy that it might just be the one that could come true.

Fans believe Jon Snow will murder his aunt Daenerys Targaryen.

Since it is Game of Thrones after all, this theory can' be discounted. The series is known for not playing favourites with the characters as witnessed by Ned Stark being killed off in the first season itself that set the tone for the entire show. Now it is known that in the last season, Jon and Daenerys had sex in the last season seemingly unaware they were aunt and nephew. Fans apparently think this will lead to a pregnancy, and that Jon will have to kill off his aunt, and the child with her. Other reasons for this include Jon having to forge a magic sword to defeat the Night King and his army of the undead by murdering the Mother Of Dragons.

This apparently comes from the prophecy previously expressed by The Red Priestess Melisandre who claimed that Jon is the legendary 'Prince That Was Promised' or 'Warrior Of Light' who is the Lord Of Light's saviour. The prophecy apparently suggested that someone would be born 'amidst salt and smoke' and would retrieve a sword from the fire.

One theory suggested that Jon will have to mirror what the original sword bearer did - which was to stab his wife through the heart.

Here's where it gets crazier, if Jon does choose to stab Daenerys, she may not die; instead transforming into a White Walker. Imagine Daenerys the White Walker controlling the other two dragons as well. That would be something to see, wouldn't it?