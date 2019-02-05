Okay, so Spoilers abound. What follows is a possible script leak of Game of Thrones season 8. Now, a lot can change from script to screen and there is a chance that these scripts were leaked to throw off fans so please proceed with caution.

So apparently, the script leaks for episode 2 of Game of Thrones season 8 describes what is going on with Jon Snow.

Apparently, after having to process a lot of new information and struggling with his identity, Jon Snow goes to the crypts to visit his mother, Lyanna and his uncle, Ned Stark. Daenerys notices that there's something wrong with Jon and finds him in the crypts. She asks Jon what's wrong with him. Jon tells her that he even isn't called Jon Snow. He calls 'Jon Snow' a lie people have made him believe all of life. Daenerys is confused and asks Jon for clarification but Jon walks away from her. Daenerys notices that Jon has become aloof toward her.

Daenerys walks out of the crypts. Jorah Mormont asks her what happened down in the crypts but Daenerys answers that she doesn't know what's up with Jon. She tells Jorah that Jon is hiding something from her. She says that she's not feeling very well lately. Jorah proposes to have her examined by Maester Wolkan.

Now this could very well be the scenes that fans will get to see in the finished season or perhaps some variation of it. But as things stand, it could be a complete misdirect by HBO and the showrunners of Game of Thrones. Either way we are extremely excited for the final season of Game of Thrones.