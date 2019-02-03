The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and the cast can't keep their mouth shut about the ending.

Recently Jon Snow actor Kit Harrington got into trouble with his wife when he revealed the ending of the final season of Game of Thrones. Apparently, the final season of Game Of Thrones is likely to explore the identity of Jon Snow since it was revealed that he's a Targaryen and the rightful king of Westeros.

But what has gotten us excited is what Jaime Lannister himself had to say. Reportedly Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays Jaimie Lannister also suggested that a few more characters will become undead.

He told Esquire: "You know some of the main characters are going to get turned. There are going to be some blue-eyed main characters running around."

Talking about the final six episodes of the series, Nikolaj also told Huffington Post: "I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, 'I don't think you could've done a better job at finishing this story.'

"To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense.

"It wasn't like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, 'Oh! I didn't see that coming.' Here, they've done a really, really good job."

Imagine if some of our beloved characters joined the White Walkers, like Podrick or Bronn or maybe even some of the wildlings. We certainly hope that the White Wlker fate is reversible, but since it is Game of Thrones, it is unlikely that any of the characters that are turned to the undead will be revived to the living. We can't wait for the final season.