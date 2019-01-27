Maisie Williams is afraid of the end of Game of Thrones. But we don't think it's a fear of the future but more a fear of satisfying the fans.

Apparently, Maisie Williams fears Game of Thrones fans will be disappointed by the show's climax, no matter how writers tie it all up.

"I don't know that anyone is going to be satisfied," the 21-year-old told Sky News.

"No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season. I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me it's the right time. I hope people like it."

Reportedly her co-star Kit Harington previously echoed her concerns about the end of the show, stating, "It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you?

"You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that'.

"You have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly the same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'Oh'. There's this loss around it."

Maisie recently told The Guardian she was all alone on the set as she said goodbye to her character in her final scene.

"I ended on the perfect scene," she said. "I was alone - shocker! Arya's always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.

"I got to the end and I didn't want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do. Mainly because there's just less characters now, so everyone's got more to do."

Her BFF Sophie Turner echoed similar sentiments about the ending. We hope the cast is trying to misdirect the fans and lower their expectations before they deliver an epic finale. We hope that they don't disappoint with the ending. April can't get here fast enough.