Okay so be warned. Possible spoilers abound.

So, the final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and the showrunners have gone to great lengths to keep plot details under wraps, but the cast and crew seems to have other ideas.

Reportedly Actress Rebecca Van Cleave who played Lena Headey's body double during Cersei Lannister's infamous Walk of Shame scene from the season 5 finale is returning for season 8. This info comes straight from casting agency Industry Casting, which enthusiastically tweeted that Van Cleave was in Belfast "shooting her repeat role for Game of Thrones" before quickly deleting the tweet.

Now, all this really tells us is that Cersei may have a nude scene in season 8. Or maybe she isn't the one Van Cleave will be standing in for. But it doesn't seem like there is any other blonde left on the show that matches Cersei's physical description. But since this is Game of Thrones, you never know.

If Cersei were to have a nude scene, it might be a final humiliating walk of shame before her execution, that would satisfy fans. After all, Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister has been quite the villain for the entire show, not showing an ounce of goodness. Even in the last season when Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen came to her for help, she was plotting behind their back to conquer the kingdoms. Couple that with the theory of the dragons attacking the Red Keep. Cersei might just have a very unfortunate final season.

We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.