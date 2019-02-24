Okay, our minds will be officially blown if this comes true. With the final season of Game of Thrones approaching, fans will hopefully get to see the revelation of a lot of prophecies and one of the most important prophecies is that of Azor Ahai.

Apparently, Azor Ahai or the Prince Who Was Promised is a legendary figure (or figures, if they aren't the same one) who will be reborn; the person will also reforge a magical sword and defeat the darkness/the long night.

This is the person who will be able to not only defeat the Night King but defeat the White Walkers as well, not to mention save Westeros from the army of the dead... so that the armies of the living can continue duking it out over the Iron Throne. Now, the Red Priestess has already put that title on fan-favourite Jon Snow, but since this is Game of Thrones, anything can happen and the Samwell Tarly Azor Ahai twist at the end will be an epic surprise for fans. Just like the Neville Longbottom reveal in Harry Potter.

There will be a lot of epic moments in the final season of Game of Thrones, and if it comes true, the revelation of Samwell Tarly as Azor Ahai will definitely be up there among the most epic moments throughout the show. As for now, we are gearing up for an epic battle between the living and the dead, with Cersei Lannister planning to double-cross everyone for her own ends, so maybe another prophecy that predicts her death will also come true. We know the fans will be happy to see Lena Headey's character die in the final season of Game of Thrones.