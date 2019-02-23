The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and it looks like things are being put into place for the future. At least from what we can tell from an apparent scene.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

The description for the eighth scene of the second episode of the final season of Game of Thrones apparently confirms what fans have been going on about.

Apparently, Missandei visits Daenerys in her chambers and Daenerys tells Missandei that Maester Wolkan examined her and that he confirmed that she's pregnant. Apparently, Missandei asks why she isn't happy then. Apparently, Daenerys feels that Jon has changed towards her and she doesn't understand why.

So, the Targaryen heir will live on even if his or her parents die. This description only gives more credibility to the theory that Daenerys and Jon will die in battle. And if that's the case, Tyrion will most probably raise Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow's child. Well we hope, he may have help from the child's aunts, Arya and Sansa Stark who could teach the child a thing or two.

And if this scene does show up on screen. It could mean that a pure-blooded Targaryen will be born and we all know how mad a pure-blood Targaryen can be. Imagine if, in the future, Cersei Lannister's child grows up to be a good person while the child of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow goes mad and becomes a villain. Wouldn't that be something to watch? We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.