The final season of Game of Thrones will have a whole bunch of intimate moments but we have to say any moment between these two characters, is a win for fans.

Apparently, this is the description of the fifth scene of the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, it's still night in Greywater Watch and the characters stay there until morning while Jon and Daenerys sleep together in a hut.

Apparently, Daenerys finally tells Jon that she's pregnant with his child and Jon is surprised and expresses his happiness toward Daenerys. He apparently jokes that this is the only good thing that happened to them. He apparently also wonders about their child's health since they're family and Daenerys comforts Jon by saying that the Targaryens have been inbreeding for years and the baby is perfectly healthy. Jon apparently wants his son to be named Eddard Targaryen.

Daenerys apparently repeats the name and smiles. The two apparently start to kiss in their hut. Imagine Eddard Targaryen or better yet, Ned Targaryen. A Targaryen that is also part Stark, the child could grow up to be a very powerful person in future lore. The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April. Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow will have an important part to play in the final six episodes of the final season of the show. We can't wait for the final season, when Cersei Lannister finally has to pay for her sins. It certainly looks like Cersei will not change her ways for the better. She most likely will be a villain through to the end. We certainly hope her end is satisfying.