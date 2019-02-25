Did Khaleesi just drop a major hint about the ending of the final season of Game of Thrones? We think so.

Be warned. Possible spoilers.

Reportedly when asked how fans would react to the ending of the final season of the HBO series, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, had one word: "Shock," she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday. "It's going to be huge."

The 32-year-old star also said that filming the show's ending took a while to complete because of its intriguing finish.

"It took us a very long time for us to shoot this one for a very good reason," Clarke said.

It is being reported that Clarke, who starred in the Oscar-nominated film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" for Best Visual Effects, walked the carpet in a metallic pink gown and a brunette bob.

Though Emilia Clarke is remaining tight-lipped about the final season of Game of Thrones, fans have been going crazy theorizing about every possible scenario. But the one heartbreaking thing that most of these theories have in common is the death of Daenerys Targaryen. We sure hope that the showrunners don't make this theory come true. But we fear that if they do remain true to Game of Thrones form, this is exactly what is going to happen in the end. Emilia Clarke is a presenter at the 91st Academy Awards. She will reportedly be reuniting with her Game of Thrones co-star Jason Momoa at the ceremony too. That will be a treat for fans. The 91st Academy Awards is live.