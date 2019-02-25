Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Hollwood gears up for 91st Academy Awards

Live

The 91st Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is live at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The AMPAS will present Academy Awards (commonly referred to as Oscars) in 24 categories.

Reportedly the ceremony is being telecast in the United States by American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and produced by Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss, with Weiss also serving as director.

Apparently, it will be the first ceremony in three decades, since the 61st Academy Awards in 1989, to be conducted with no host.

It is being reported that the Academy held its 10th Annual Governors Awards ceremony at the Grand Ballroom of the Hollywood and Highland Center.

The honorary awards are listed below:

Academy Honorary Awards

Cicely Tyson – American actress

Lalo Schifrin – Argentine-American composer

Marvin Levy – American publicist

Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award

Kathleen Kennedy – American producer

Frank Marshall – American producer

Live Updates