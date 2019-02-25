Okay, so HBO seems to be ramping up the hype train for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, HBO isn't scared of a tiny event like the 91st Academy Awards. Reportedly HBO has just released It's released new footage from the eighth and final season together alongside other sneaks peaks of shows coming to the network in 2019, like His Dark Materials and Watchmen.

But for fans the only time stamp that matters is at 0:48.

Apparently, there are a few new shots in this mashup. First, we've got Unsullied and Dothraki arriving at Winterfell, Drogon flying above them:

And next we see the Unsullied marching in formation towards the camera. But the icing on the cake is the assassin Arya Stark getting her first glimpse of a dragon. And we have to say, she looks calm. Unlike the people behind her. The little girl from season one sure has evolved as a tough and ruthless killer. Maybe she will ride the dragon and kill all the remaining name on her list. Ending with the incineration of Cersei Lannister. Fans have been theorizing that Arya Stark and Cersei Lannister will have an important part to play in the final episodes of Game of Thrones. Maybe as allies or the more likely scenario where Arya kills Cersei. Either way we're excited about the final season of Game of Thrones.

The final season of Game of Thrones will have six episodes. So expect each episode to be packed with epic moments. Who will win the Game of Thrones? We'll have to wait a little while longer it seems.

You can check out the video here: