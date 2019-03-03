Game of Thrones season 8 will be upping the ante but by the looks of it, the final season of Game of Thrones might even try to recreate a few epic moments from the previous seasons as well.

And no moment is more epic in the entire run of Game of Thrones than the Red Wedding. By the looks of it, the Red Wedding might be re-visited again and this time we have to say, we'll be happy if what transpired at the Red Wedding happens to those involved in the apparent wedding between Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the seventh scene of the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, the wedding between Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy takes place in the Throne Room. Apparently, Euron looks very delighted but Cersei does not. Apparently, It's Qyburn who has them married.

Apparently, Cersei wears a tight, long black dress and she looks quite sad during the wedding. Apparently, the wedding scene itself doesn't take long and the scene switches to their wedding bed. This scene is apparently an intercut between Cersei and Euron having sex and Jaime and Brienne also having sex in their hut.

So, by the looks of it, no one will die during the apparent nuptials of Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy but if the rest of the scene is true about Jaime and Brienne then fans will go crazy. Game of Thrones will hopefully end with a satisfying resolution for fans. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.