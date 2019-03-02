The final season of Game of Thrones might end up messing with our heads. There are a whole lot of theories out there about the final season of Game of Thrones that are gaining credibility as the air date for season 8 gets closer.

And this one is no different, having been teased in the previous season.

The theory that Jon Snow is not Azor Ahai, the prince that was promised. Instead he could be the Lightbringer. This would explain the Red Priestess Melissandre's interest in Jon and why she brought him back to life. She serves the Lord of Light and so does the Lightbringer.

Now, there are many characters in Game of Thrones that could fit the character description of Azor Ahai and his might warrior ways, even if some of these characters might not be the same gender. However, no character fits the Lightbringer legend more than Jon. A warrior sworn to fight for freedom and his people with no regard for personal power and greed. Jon Snow in essence is the personification of both Azor Ahai and the Lightbringer. But we'll just have to wait and see if Jon Snow indeed turns out to be The Prince That Was Promised or the Lightbringer.

The flaming sword could also mean something else entirely. We mean, what else is technically forged by fire. Dragons. Jon Snow wielding the flaming sword could allude to him commanding Daenerys Targaryen's dragons in battle as it was revealed that he is a Targaryen as well. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.