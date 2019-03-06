The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and according to a new feature in Entertainment Weekly, one of the six final episodes will contain the "longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film."

Apparently, filming for this epic episode was done over the course of 11 weeks with primarily night shoots, which meant the stars were sometimes going to bed at seven o'clock in the morning.

This battle is apparently set to dwarf any previous battle the show has featured. And we have to say that it is going to be epic. "Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is," Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) told EW's James Hibberd on the set of season eight. "It's night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn't stop [...] there are moments you're just broken as a human and just want to cry."

In the new EW feature on the final "Game of Thrones" battle, Hibberd says "one of the show's series regular actresses" fainted on set.

She took the rest of the evening off, but returned the following day for more.

The final season of Game of Thrones is six episodes long, shorter than the previous seasons, so fans can expect every moment to be packed with epic moments. And the long battle that has been on every fan's radar for a while is sure to have a plethora of epic moments o choose from and we hope that none of those moments are the deaths of our favourite characters. But that seems to be an empty hope as Game of Thrones is known for killing off fan favourite characters. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.