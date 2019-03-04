HBO recently released new shots of the major Game of Thrones characters seated on the Iron Throne.

And one portrait has fans concerned, and that portrait is that of Jon Snow himself.

Now the shot of Jon perched on the Iron Throne is almost identical to the image that has become synonymous with the series. That of Ned Stark seated on the Iron Throne. In fact the two shots are so similar that fans are worried that a similar fate awaits Jon in the final season of Game of Thrones.

But we believe that is unlikely as Jon Snow was already killed off once and then revived. Killing him again would suck Game of Thrones into tedium.

For now, this connection seems pretty far-fetched to have any merit but we can't discount anything as Game of Thrones is known to throw its viewers a curve ball. For now, we have a teaser trailer and a montage from HBO that confirms a chilly meeting between Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark, while Arya Stark comes face to face with a dragon.

There is a lot for fans to look forward to in the final season of Game of Thrones. And with a shortened season of only six episodes, the showrunners have to jam pack every second of every episode with some really satisfying moments and finally answer the Pandora's box of questions the fans have. Will six episodes be enough. Absolutely not, but they'll have to do for now. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones. The final season of Game of Thrones airs in April. You can check out the pic here: