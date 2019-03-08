The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and HBO is building the hype with their final trailer for the final season.

And we have to say that from the looks of the trailer, all our predictions might be coming true this season.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the second scene of the sixth episode of the eighth season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, Daenerys Targaryen's body is left for all to see as it dangles from the walls in King's Landing and the people of King's Landing are throwing shit at her body and make fun of her corpse.

Apparently, in a nearby alehouse are Arya and the Hound and they hear that Euron is king now and that King's Landing will probably face another attack by Euron's enemies.

Apparently, Arya wants to help Jon and fight with him, but the Hound thinks he's done with that shit for now. Apparently, the Hound eventually agree to stay with her and help Jon.

Apparently, we then see Euron Greyjoy speaking with the Commanders of the Golden Company in the Throne Room. He apparently thanks them for bringing the body of the Dragon Queen to him and thinks it's a shame that they didn't bring her alive. Apparently, Euron commands the new Maester to send a raven to every kingdom and write that all of the Great Lords should swear fealty to him otherwise he shall attack them with his army of sellswords from King's Landing.

It seems that Euron Greyjoy is contending with Joffrey to be the most vile villain of Game of Thrones, but we know that no one on Game of Thrones can be worse than Cersei. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.