The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and fans are going crazy. And since HBO and the cast are also fuelling the hype, we have to say that we're excited too.

The final season of Game of Thrones will reportedly have six episodes. This is the apparent description of the second scene of the fifth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

The scene apparently starts with Yohn Royce who commands his men to keep ready while Wights start to invade the Bloody Gate. Robin Arryn is seen commanding the archers, but fails miserably. Meanwhile, inside the Eyrie, we see Lady Sansa together with Gendry and Brienne of Tarth. Gendry is seen saying goodbye to Sansa as he leaves to join the fight. Apparently, Sansa tells Gendry she hopes he'll come back. Gendry is seen expressing his doubt. Apparently, Sansa wants Brienne to stay with her, but Brienne says she can't save Sansa if the Wights enter the Eyrie as well.

Brienne of Tarth is a noble warrior, so is Gendry, by the looks of it, this could be their last stand. But from what has been described in the scene. It seems that Gendry and Sansa may have a budding relationship, or at least, she may have taken a liking to Gendry. But if it does turn out that Gendry is indeed Cersei Lannister's son, then we don't think there will be much of a future for Gendry and Sansa. Gendry may apparently play an important part in the final episodes of Game of Thrones. We can't wait for the finals season of Game of Thrones.