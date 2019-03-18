Can these two get any more adorable? Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner stepped out with her fiancé Joe Jonas. Sophie was rocking the carefree look without a bra.

Reportedly the undergarment wasn't a part of Sophie Turner's layers as she and Joe Jonas flaunted their streetwear downtown, on the same day exciting 'Game of Thrones' news was teased. "A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," Sophie told Glamour UK.

Apparently, NYC's temperatures are still a far cry from Los Angeles', however, so the Game of Thrones star paired the summery top with an oversized jacket from Carhartt, blue and red Travel Kit Intarsia pants by Louis Vuitton and the designer brand's Archlight sneakers in black and brown.

Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark on HBO's hit TV show Game of Thrones. The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April. It will consist of six episodes so fans can expect every episode to be packed with epic moments. Sansa Stark will likely have a very important part to play in the final season of Gamer of Thrones. Sansa Stark has evolved quite a lot through the course of the seasons from a spoiled and bratty child to a Lady. Apparently, it seems that there may be some friction between the Lady and Daenerys Targaryen as was shown in the trailer. Winter was not the only thing that was cold. You can check out the pic here: