Celebrities often fall victim to social media trolling and the latest celebrity to get mercilessly trolled is TV actress Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina, who plays the role of Saumya in the TV show Shakti, recently shared a few videos on Instagram where she was seen showing off her singing talent. While many of her fans praised her for being multi-talented and even found her voice melodious, a few trolled her.

Haters asked her to stop singing as they felt she doesn't have a great voice. One of the followers wrote: "singing is far away from you dear don't try this." Another netizen said: "Dar gya m to jaise hi video play hui OMG"

Not someone to take such negativity, Rubina gave befitting reply to haters. The actress took a screenshot of the comments and posted it on her Instagram handle along with a post. In the post, she questions why such people waste precious time following someone whom they don't like and asks them to save and utilize their time and energy for better things in life.

Coming to her personal life, Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla after dating for several years. The couple tied the knot in June last year in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Besides being a talented actress and singer, Rubina is known to be a fitness enthusiast as well. She keeps herself in shape through different forms of exercises and often shares videos and pictures of hers sweating it out in the gym or practising yoga. Her dedication and fitness mantras surely motivate her fans to exercise regularly and of course, follow a healthy diet.