It's been almost 4 months since The Kapil Sharma Show had gone off-air due to the nationwide lockdown. However, as the lockdown has started to ease and the makers have resumed shooting for their projects, the Kapil Sharma show crew have also jumped into action to shoot for brand new episodes of the comedy show.

Host Kapil Sharma shared multiple videos on Instagram stories wherein he along with his team members Sumona Chakraborty, Bharti Singh and others were seen arriving at the sets in Filmcity. From spraying disinfectants on crew members to checking on their oxygen levels and temperature, the crew of the Kapil Sharma show were seen taking all the precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

'Delighted to resume shoot after 125 days': Kapil Sharma

Kapil had written a note saying that he was delighted to resume shoot after 125 days under lockdown. In a backstage video, Kapil and Bharti were seen goofing around as they prepare to be back on stage and perform their skits.

The ace comedian had earlier said that he had been spending his lockdown days writing a few comedy skits that might come in handy once the restrictions are lifted. He also said that he had been having a wonderful time with his wife Ginni, daughter Anayra and mother as they stay inside their house.