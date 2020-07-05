The Mumbai Police has been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and interrogated almost 28 people to find out what could be the reason that contemplated the 34-year-old actor to end his life. Many celebrities had shared their condolences with the actor's family while many others had raised their voices to push for a CBI inquiry too probe Sushant's death.

In the aftermath of Sushant's death, people have been targetting Bollywood celebrities for their silence and the latest one to be questioned was none other than ace comedian Kapil Sharma.

A Twitter user asked Kapil Sharma, in a despicable language, why he had been silent over Sushant's death and tried to poke him by saying if he was being afraid to talk about it.

The question was imposed after the comedian tweeted about the brutal killing of eight policemen in an ambush in Kanpur to catch gangster Vikas Dubey.

Kapil Sharma had tweeted, "I will not say Rest In Peace because I know they will not until we find the culprits n kill them Folded hands more power to u @Uppolice jus find them n kill them Folded hands that's it." To which, the user replied, "Gyaanchand. Sushant Singh Rajput ke liye bhi tweet karo ya pichwaada phat gaya..."

Kapil Sharma's befitting reply

However, the comedian was not in a mood to take things lying down. Kapil Sharma gave the Twitter user a taste of his own medicine and replied, "Ab apki bhaasha me! :- gotichand.Mera pichwaada to theek hai, aap kripya apna pichwaade jaisa munh tabhi khole'n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho."

With The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air due to the nationwide lockdown, Kapil has been spending quality time with his daughter Anayra Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath and his mother. Earlier, he had said that he had been working on certain comedy skits that might come handy after the lockdown ends.