The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has led many people speak about the importance of mental health. Sushant allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry.

The entertainment industry has seen several actors suffering from mental illness, which eventually leads to depression. Fortunately, many of them fought it bravely and have come out of it. Take a look at some of the celebrities who successfully overcame depression.

Kapil Sharma: Kapil was at the peak of his career when he fell ill. His poor health condition resulted in cancellation of many shoots. The ace comedian was all over the news for his unprofessional behaviour. Many even claimed that he had become too big for his shoes. However, Kapil battled depression bravely and bounced back with a new show The Kapil Sharma Show 2, which became an instant hit among fans.

Arti Singh: Arti had narrated her battle with depression during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She had revealed that she was in severe depression as she had no work for two years after TV show Waaris shut down.

Dalljiet Kaur: Dalljiet had a troubled marital life. She had accused her husband and actor Shaleen Bhanot of trying to kill her for dowry. Post divorce, the actress went into depression but fought it hard and emerged stronger than ever.

Rubina Dilaik: Rubina had also revealed that there was a phase in her career when she slipped into depression. She overcame it with the help of yoga and meditation. The actress often shares images of her practicing yoga on her social media page.

Harshita Gaur: The Sadda Haq actress allegedly went into depression after the show ended. She apparently refused to see people or even step out of her house. However, she overcame her anxiety with the help of a therapist.

Deepika Singh: The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress said to have slipped into depression after delivering her child. It was her fitness routine that helped her improve her self-esteem.