After a gap of three months, the shooting of TV shows and web series have finally resumed adhering to the new guidelines set by the Maharashtra Government. Various production houses have now commenced shooting keeping in mind COVID-19 safety measures and maintaining social distancing on the sets.

According to some reports, TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua will be back on air soon will go on air with fresh episodes from July 13, 2020, onwards.

With the long gap on shows, makers are trying their best to pull the audience attention by introducing fresh twists and turns on the storyline.

Kumkum Bhagya new twist:

Sriti Jha, who plays the lead role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, revealed that the story of Prachi and Ranbir will take a major turning point in the fresh episodes.

"It feels fantastic that we're soon going to resume shoots. The story of Prachi and Ranbir is on the brink of a major turning point. Their silence could spell separation for the duo while their confession of love for each other could be the beginning of another true romance viewers have been waiting to watch," she told Best Media Info.com.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new twist:

The new promo of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared on the channel's social media page sees Shivangi Joshi aka Naira playing a double role. Fans will be treated with a double dose of their favourite actress as Naira and Tina. The change in the plot is due to the restriction issued by the government of working with only a few people on sets. According to the promo, Alka Kausal is going to enter the show as a businesswoman and Naira and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will try to save their family business by fooling her with the double roles.

Tujhse Hai Raabta new twist:

Fans of Tujhse Hai Raabta will see a new turn of events in Kalyani and Malhar's life. Reem Shaikh, who plays Kalyani on the show, says that the story forward in intriguing and full of surprises.

Kundali Bhagya new twist:

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya also a lot of new twists stored in for their viewers. Preeta of Kundali Bhagya will return as a stronger lady, who will help Karan see the conspiracies plotted by miscreants. Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead role of Preeta said the portal: "Preeta isn't sure if she should let her head rule her heart or vice versa when it comes to Karan. But the all-new episodes may bring forth a more determined Preeta who will open Karan's eyes to the conspiracies plotted by miscreants just to wreak havoc in their relationship."