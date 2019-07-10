Fans of Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya are aware that the talented actress is quite intellectual in real life. An avid reader, Sriti often shares pictures of hers reading books unlike other actresses, who flaunt their glamorous side on Instagram. She also loves travelling around the world and her social media page is proof.

The actress recently took some time out from her hectic shoot schedule to admire nature at suburban Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park. What's interesting in the pictures shared on Instagram are that it shows the never seen before side of the actress; an extremely cheerful Sriti. From climbing trees to getting drenched in the stream, the lady spent some amazing time amid the lush greenery that monsoon has to offer.

Coming to her personal life, Sriti was in news recently when rumours of her alleged breakup with longtime boyfriend and actor Kunal Karan Singh went viral online. While there is no confirming regarding the couple's separation as the two has had always been secretive about their relationship, going by the latest pictures, it looks like Sriti has let bygones be bygones.

Rumour has it that things weren't going well between Kunal of Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha fame and Sriti since the past few months and hence they had considered separation. A source told IWMBuzz, "The two have hit a roadblock. Things have gone downhill. Separation is on the cards until the two decide to mend ways, which looks difficult at the moment."

The actors had always rubbished the dating reports, yet there were a few times when pictures of the two had surfaced online. Kunal was spotted partying with Sriti and the other cast of Kumkum Bhagya when the actress bought a new house for herself in Mumbai a few years ago. Back in 2017, Sriti and Kunal were also spotted holidaying in Thailand with their friends.