It looks like troubles have shattered Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's paradise into pieces. The two have always been talked about for their romantic relationship but neither of them have publicly admitted it. Last night, the couple were spotted having dinner together at Bastian but if the latest reports are to be believed, Tiger and Disha have amicably called off their relationship after 3 years of dating.

A common friend of Tiger and Disha was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla that the two "have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now" adding that they called it quits a few weeks ago.

Speculations were rife that Disha's growing closeness to Adtiya Thackeray was the reason behind their split but that was not the case.

"They have had differences for the longest time. But they would keep sorting it out because they wanted to be with each other. Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers. It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision," the friend said.

The friend further informed that Tiger and Disha "are mature enough to handle" their break-up with dignity and will most likely not discuss it in public.

"They haven't ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren't romantically in love anymore," the friend concluded.

Now it remains to be seen whether Tiger and Disha would ever talk about their relationship and break-up on public platform.