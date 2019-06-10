Disha Patani often makes headlines for her outings with Tiger Shroff. But this time around, the Bharat actress was trolled with "Ek Tha Tiger" jibe after she was spotted on a dinner outing with Aditya Thackeray.

Disha looked ravishing in a red crop top and a jeans skirt while the Thackeray scion was casual in a yellow T-shirt. Aditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's son, grandson of Bal Thackeray and the current president of a youth wing of Shiv Sena called Yuva Sena.

But since her fans have gotten used to see Disha often spending time with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, they couldn't digest her dinner outing with the politician.

As soon as Disha's pictures with Aditya surfaced online, netizens started trolling her for ditching Tiger with "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai?" jibes.

However, this is not the first time Disha was spotted with Aditya during their public outing. Last time, the two were earlier spotted on a lunch outing in Bandra wherein Disha had worn a white and red floral dress while Aditya was at his casual best in all black.

Take a look.