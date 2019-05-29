Baaghi has created a benchmark as the franchise has given Bollywood it's youngest superstar with Tiger Shroff. Tiger Shroff is the face of this successful franchise, which has seen blockbuster numbers at the box office. Tiger is the only young actor in Bollywood to hold a franchise so early in his career.

Now, the actor will be a part of the third installment of the action franchise Baaghi, which makes Tiger the youngest actor to have a film franchise after his name.

Talking about the same Tiger said, "Over the years, Baaghi has become my home ground. It's definitely a pressure that we have to scale up every time. Not many people have been a part of a franchise so early on their career, so the pressure was bigger because I had just stepped in the industry and my second project turned out to be a franchise film, and since then, I had to take that forward. Thanks to the audience that they accepted my work and while we are working on the next film, we are trying something new".

Tiger has gained an omnipresence amongst the masses with his acting skills, consistency as well as jaw-dropping dancing, donning his muscular appearance- which makes him the popular face across the tinsel town.

Winning the label of Student of the Year after the release of the film, Tiger as Rohan has captivated the audience with his performance.

After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.