Tiger Shroff, who is believed to be dating Disha Patani, said that he had a huge crush on Shraddha Kapoor.

After working with Shraddha in Baaghi, the actor is all set to share screen space with her again in Baaghi 3. Expressing his excitement to work with the actress, Tiger revealed that he had a crush on her.

"I am a big fan of Shraddha's. I had a huge crush on her and can't wait to begin this project. It's so much fun to work with her. Not only is she an easy-going girl to work with, but she is also very hardworking and talented," The Asian Age quoted him as saying.

Talking further about the kind of movies he does, Tiger said that he never intentionally picks up dance or action films, but they automatically come his way.

"I don't choose films which are heavy on action or dance. It just happens to be an organic part of the script. What I do believe in is every action should be backed by emotions and only then the audience will connect. It's a powerful combination," he added.

While Tiger is going to romance Shraddha once again onscreen, Disha will soon be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The actress plays the first love interest of Salman's character in the film. The song Slow Motion showed sparkling chemistry between the two stars.