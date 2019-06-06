Ever since the makers of Bharat released the trailer, the glimpses of slow motion song had built curiosity among the audience. Now that the film has hit the screens, the audience is going gaga over the whistleblowing performance of Disha Patani during the much-awaited performance.

Disha took to her social media and shared the insights to the live reaction of the audience in the theatres captioning, "Thank you for your immense love #bharat"

As soon as Disha makes an impressive entry in the film, the audience start hooting and when the Slow motion song begins the people start enjoying it so much that they do no't hesitate to get up on their seats and start dancing while blowing whistles. The slow-motion fever is gripping the nation and the actress feels surreal watching people enjoy her work.

Bharat is Disha's third film in the row which has minted Rs 42.3 crore on the first day itself. The actress' debut film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and her second film Baaghi 2 were box office hits.

When it comes to dancing, the actress is an absolute stunner with graceful and effortless moves. Disha has been treating the fans with insights to her dance rehearsals and now with Slow Motion song, it is a treat for the audience.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, Disha's film Bharat has hit the screens across the country. The actress will also be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor in Malang.