It's Disha Patani's birthday and Tiger Shroff has posted videos of them together. Bollywood beauty and fitness icon Disha Patani was born on June 13, 1992 in Bareilly. The actress is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, and both of them as a couple and individually are hugely popular among young kids and college-goers.

Althouth Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have not confessed to their relationship, they are often spotted together, eating out or just exercising together. They do not shy away from showing off their unique friendship. Tiger Shroff has wished Disha Patani on her birthday by posting fun videos of them dancing together! "Happy birthday D! ❤❤❤ @dishapatani", says Tiger on Instagram.

When International Business Times, India, asked Tiger Shroff about his relationship rumours with Disha Patani, he simply said, "It's a part and parcel of the game. It's fine. She makes me look good; she's such a good-looking girl!" In fact, Disha Patani recently revealed that she wants to take the relationship to the next level but Tiger is just not interested. Though we find it hard to believe, for now, we shall take her word for it.

Tiger Shroff's father, Bollywood's favourite Jackie Shroff, is also fond of Disha and is glad that his son has finally found a best friend and that it's a girl.

"Tiger has spent 25 years of his life without a girlfriend. Abhi ek hai to usko rehne do na... he's found a girlfriend and I am very happy about it. Lekin usko ek tichki diya hai maine. He understands the meaning of life, and how it's led within a social framework. He knows that he can never cross that line of decency and he never does," Jackie Shroff had told Bombay Times in an interview.

"Tiger found his first friend, who is a girl, at 25. Till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and work-out together. She comes from a family of army officers, so, she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life. For now, they are just friends," revealed Jackie.

Take a look at the video posted by Tiger Shroff for Disha Patani!