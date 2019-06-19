Here's a piece of sad news for fans of Sriti Jha. The popular actress, who plays the lead role of Pragya in long-running hit show Kumkum Bhagya, has reportedly parted ways with beau Kunal Karan Kapoor.

Kunal of Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha fame and Sriti have had been in love since many years, however, a source told IWMBuzz that since the past few months, things weren't going well between the two and hence they had considered separation.

"The two have hit a roadblock. Things have gone downhill. Separation is on the cards until the two decide to mend ways, which looks difficult at the moment," the source said.

Unlike other television couples, Kunal and Sriti have always been secretive about their relationship. They have rarely been seen together in public events.

Even when bombarded with questions on their relationship, the actors had rubbished the dating reports claiming that they are just good friends. Yet, there were a few times when pictures of the two had surfaced online. Kunal was spotted partying with Sriti and the other cast of Kumkum Bhagya when the actress bought a new house for herself in Mumbai a few years ago. Back in 2017, Sriti and Kunal were also spotted holidaying in Thailand with their friends.

Besides Kunal and Sriti, recently, rumours had it that television actors Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit have split as well. Their relationship lasted for about nine months. "Ridhima and Kushal were indeed dating and their relationship lasted for around nine months. However, their priorities were different and they outgrew each other. Unfollowing each other on social media isn't a recent development, it happened around four months ago," a source told the Bombay Times.