Of late, reports have been doing the rounds that the popular psycho thriller Beyhadh is set to return to small screen with Season 2. Jennifer Winget, who played the role of Maya, is expected to start shooting for the series.

While it was reported earlier that the hunt for Maya's obsession is still on, fans of the series are hoping for Kushal Tandon to return on the show. Kushal-Jennifer's striking chemistry was loved by millions of fans worldwide.

However, fans will be disappointed to learn that Kushal may not be part of the new season. Speaking to Bollywood Life, Kushal hinted that he is not much interested in being a part of the season 2. "I have not heard anything about it. I am hearing about it from you. Honestly, I have done the show and enjoyed it immensely. I would like to take up something that's different," he said.

Beyhadh with a gripping storyline had become a massive hit. Owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extended for a few months. Earlier, there were reports that Beyhadh 2 would go on air by April 2019.

Kushal often makes headlines for either his professional or personal life. On Thursday, March 28, the hunk celebrated his birthday with his parents by seeking blessings in Vaishno Devi. He captioned his post as, "Couldn't think of a better way to begin my birthday...seeking blessings from "Maa Vaishnodevi" With my world .. feeling blessed , thank you all so much for so many wishes , notifications not stopping, I promise to reply as many as I can, lots of love and happiness to your world from my world. Jai Mata Di."