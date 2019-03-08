TV actress Ridhima Pandit is one among the six finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and will be seen fighting it out to win the trophy in the grand finale episode.

While fans are rooting for the gorgeous actress, did you know Ridhima is rumoured to be dating Kushal Tandon? In an earlier interview with SpotboyE, Ridhima, who had worked with the Beyhadh actor in Hum, admitted that "Kushal is more than a friend to her".

Well, given that all rumoured couples in the industry never admit to being in a relationship but refer their alleged loved ones as "more than a friend", it leaves one wondering if Ridhima and Kushal are indeed dating.

However, when Ridhima was asked till when she plans to remain single, the Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant actress had said "I have heard till the time you don't get married you are single. So you see, I'm single till then."

Kushal was earlier in a much-publicised relationship with Gauahar Khan. The duo's love had blossomed inside the Bigg Boss 7 house.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, fans witnessed an interesting turnaround when Bharti Singh in order to secure herself in the finale, misguided Ridhima during a task. This didn't go down well with Ridhima's fans, who trolled the comedian online.

Talking about this controversy, Ridhima told the portal, "I am finding this very wrong. Anyone who is trolling her I am deleting those comments from my social media. I am not at all responding to it. In fact, today I have met Bharti so will try to make a video with her saying dekhiye bhai hum dost hain. And we were just playing the game, so there is no need for trolling her."

She further added: "See, if all of three of us would have played fair, then I don't think it would make any sense to play the game. Honestly, that day physically and mentally, I was so tired that I didn't want to take anyone's load. In case, if I would have been in the mental frame of my mind. I also would have done the same. Today, if I and Bharti are working together, then it's proof that we are still friends. I don't support them (trolls) at all."