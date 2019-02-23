For those who missed gorgeous Jennifer Winget on small screens, here's a good news for you. The beautiful actress is set to keep viewers thrilled once again with the season 2 of popular psycho thriller show Beyhadh.

Jennifer, who played the role of Maya, will soon start shooting for the series, although the search for her obsession (earlier played by Kushal Tandon) is still on, reported SpotboyE. The report also said that there was a possibility that Kushal might return since Kushal-Jennifer's striking chemistry was loved by fans. However, the makers may also approach Harshad Chopra given that Harshad and Jennifer's jodi was a hit one after they worked together in Bepannah.

Behadh also starred Aneri Vajani, however, there is no news of her returning to the new season.

The report also said that if things go as planned, Beyhadh 2 would go on air by April 2019.

Beyhadh with a gripping storyline had become a massive hit. Owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extented for few months.

Jennifer was undoubtedly the heart and soul of the show. It was said that the actress was initially paid Rs 80,000-85,000 per episode but later received a hike making it Rs 1 lakh per episode. Such was the craze for the show that makers gave her a rise in pay as she had been getting many lucrative offers from other production houses. The pay hike was said to prevent her from quitting the show.