Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows with millions of fan following across the world. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show that revolves around a Rajasthani family has been grabbing the top spot in the TRP chart every week for more than a decade now. YRKKH initially starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra but after their dramatic exit after eight years, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were roped in as the new leads - Naira and Kartik.



While ardent viewers initially wondered if the new leads would be able to create similar magic as Hina and Karan, both Shivangi and Mohsin proved them wrong with their spectacular performances, sizzling chemistry and of course a strong script.

Both the lead characters - Kartik and Naira - fondly called Kaira by fans, earned massive love from the audience. Not just the leads, all the important characters on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have also gained a lot of fame over the years.

Well, with such popularity comes a huge salary. Ever wondered how much the actors charge for their performances? Take a look:

Shivangi Joshi: The lead actress, who plays the role of Naira, wife of Kartik Goenka and daughter of Akshara and Naitik, works for 24-25 days a month and charges Rs 40,000 per day. Thus, Shivangi's monthly incomes range from Rs 9.5 to 10 lakh and that's huge!

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin aka Kartik is the highest-paid actor on the show and charges Rs 50,000 per day. He too works for around 25 days a month. Both the leads are also provided with a vanity van, which they share between themselves.

Parul Chauhan: Parul aka Suvarna Goenka (Kartik's step-mother) charges Rs 30,000 on the days she is required to shoot.

Lata Sabharwal and Swati Chitnis: Both the senior actresses, who play the roles of maternal and paternal grandmothers - Rajshri Maheshwari and Suhasini Goenka, respectively, are each paid Rs 30,000 per day.

Mohena Kumari: Mohena, who essays the role of Kartik's sister Keerti Singhania, used to take home Rs 25,000 per day. The actress has quit the show post her wedding last year.