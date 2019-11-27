Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans were in for a shock when the rumour of the lead pair Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi (Naira) parting ways broke out recently.

Apparently, both the actors are not in good terms and that is affecting the work on the sets. While Mohsin and Shivangi used to share the same vanity van earlier, the production house had to allot a new vanity van on the actor's request.

"Mohsin and Shivangi shared a vanity van, which had two sections- one was smaller than the other. When they were together, Mohsin had himself suggested that he doesn't mind alternating the sides with Shivangi yet a lot of times it was the actress who got the bigger section. Mohsin never said anything at that time," a source told SpotboyE.

Actor slams reports

Not someone to remain mum on such rumours, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hai actor slammed reports and clarified as to why he had asked for a separate space in the van.

"We were shooting for a fight sequence in which we had to get into mud. So, the vanity van section which I was provided with didn't have a bathroom where I could take a shower and it was on the other side of the van. That's why I asked the production to allot me the portion with bathing area. I have never demanded for a single door vanity van. In fact, today also I am sharing a vanity with Shivangi. All I can say is somebody is trying to divert attention from our hard work and prove us unprofessional," the actor told the portal.

Well, with this, fans of the on and off-screen couple can surely heave a sigh of relief.

Mohsin and Shivangi dating news had started soon after they entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans started loving their chemistry on-screen. Mohsin had even admitted to their relationship back in 2017.

"Our friendship graduated to love only recently; it's just been a month-and-a-half. We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven't gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule," Mohsin had told the Times of India.

When asked what quality of Shivangi made him fall for her, the actor had then said: "I haven't really thought about it. I guess it's her innocence. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love."