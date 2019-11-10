Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari looked every bit of royal in her wedding reception, which saw the presence of several biggies.

Mohena got hitched to Suyash Rawat on October 14 in a grand affair in Dehradun, followed by another ceremony in Haridwar. Lakhs of people had gathered to get a glimpse of the royal wedding.

A fortnight after the lavish wedding, a reception was held in Rewa on November 9. Mohena, who is also the princess of Rewa, donned a pink coloured embroidered lehenga choli for the reception. Yet again like her wedding, the actress kept her makeup minimal but adorned heavy jewellery. The smile on her face spoke volumes of her happiness. The groom, Suyesh Rawat, who belongs to a political family, looked like a prince in an off-white bandhgala and a sword in his hand.

A few pictures and videos from the grand reception have surfaced online.

Post the wedding, Mohena spoke at length with the Times of India about her new life at Dehradun with husband and in-laws. "It's so refreshing to let new things happen. I am dressing up, eating a lot of food and doing pujas. The food in my new home in Dehradun is just amazing. My in-laws eat good homemade spicy food. And I have been eating a lot spicier and yummier food at my new abode, meeting new family members, relatives and friends. It's like a break for me and it just feels so good," she said.

Just like any other new bride, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' life has also changed drastically but of course for good. Talking about the same, she told the daily: "My life has changed a lot and so has my lifestyle. Every morning, I start my day by getting ready, dressing up like a new bride, applying sindoor and wearing bangles. I have always dreamt of doing these things. And the funny part is, I had already learnt a lot about this while doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I got lessons on the set itself where I would dress up in ethnic outfits for the show. It's like creating a magical world out of reality!"