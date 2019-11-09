Rumour has it that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi announced the 'biggest leap of the show' just to warn the actors that no one is bigger than the show.

A few days ago, producer Rajan Shahi took to social media to announce 'the next generation of his most loved Jodi' would be introduced post leap next year. He also mentioned that nothing is bigger than the show itself. The post hinted that the lead pair Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi (Naira) may take an exit post the generation leap and this left fans berserk.

However, rumour has it that the generation leap is not likely to happen. Apparently, the announcement was made to keep the cast grounded. "The post is just to create buzz about the show. Rajan sir made an announcement on his social media to warn his cast that nothing is above the show," TellyChakkar quoted a source as saying.

Shocking isn't it?

There is also a buzz that the makers are planning something big for its viewers if not a leap. Meanwhile, the news of the generation leap has left millions of fans of the on-screen (and off-screen) couple Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi (Naira) heartbroken. Such is the craze for the 'Kaira' (as lovingly called by fans) that a few months ago, ardent fans threatened to boycott the show if Kartik and Naira were not reunited.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 10 years in January this year. It recently completed 3000 episodes and yet continues to be one of the most loved and top-rated shows on Indian television.