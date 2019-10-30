The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are up to treat viewers with some hot and sensuous track involving the lead pair Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). Yes, viewers will witness their favourite couple getting romantic in the upcoming episodes. As per the track, Kartik will throw a grand birthday party for Kairav, yet, the little one will continue to remain upset with his father. During the part, Kartik will decide to send Naira into the 'Kachori Maze'. Naira, unfortunately, will be lost in the maze and it will leave Kairav worried.

To calm the child, Kartik will enter the maze to find her. Soon the duo manages to find each other and will end up getting cosy in each other's arms while still being trapped inside the maze. The love for Kartik and Naira (lovingly called Kaira by fans) is humongous. A few months ago, fans of the on-screen (and off-screen) couple threatened to boycott Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the show's new track showed Kartik getting married to Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) ditching Naira.

Fans also sent hate messages to Pankhuri asking her to leave 'Kaira' alone. The producer Rajan Shahi had then told in an interview with India Forums that he understands that fans are angry as they are too attached to the characters and he respects their feelings. But, he also believes that people should use their words carefully for a person who is just playing a fictional character.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that Pankhuri has taken an exit from the popular show due to her film commitment. She has bagged a film, the shooting of which started recently and it has left her with no time to shoot for the TV show. Unable to juggle between the two, the actress has decided to quit the show. However, the actress refuted the report. "No, I am not leaving the show anytime soon. Yes, I have signed a film. In fact, I have started shooting for it. But I am managing it simultaneously. So for now, I am not going anywhere," she told SpotboyE.