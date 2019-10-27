Even as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been topping the TRP charts, rumour has it that one of the key actors is quitting the show. According to a SpotboyE report, Pankhuri Awasthy, who plays the role of Vedika, has taken an exit from the popular show due to her film commitment. Pankhuri has bagged a film, the shooting of which started recently and it has left her with no time to shoot for the TV show. Unable to juggle between the two, the actress has decided to quit the show.

However, the actress refuted the report. "No, I am not leaving the show anytime soon. Yes, I have signed a film. In fact, I have started shooting for it. But I am managing it simultaneously. So for now, I am not going anywhere," she said.

A few months ago, fans of the lead pair Kartik-Naira threatened to boycott Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the show's new track showed Kartik (Mohsin Khan) getting married to Vedika. The producer Rajan Shahi had then told in an interview with India Forums that he understands that fans are angry as they are too attached to the characters and he respects their feelings. But, he also believes that people should use their words carefully for a person who is just playing a fictional character.

Talking about Vedika's role, Shahi said: "This is a cameo of Pankhuri Awasthy and she is not here for a long time. Later on, things will get solved as the story progresses," he said.

About receiving the hate messages, Pankhuri had earlier said: "I have realized that I'm not dealing with people who are willing to listen or be reasonable, nothing that I would say will make a difference. So, it's best to refrain and not entertain." "It's not just me, it's the entire cast of the show that gets spammed by the trollers who write bad stuff about characters, creatives, producers, actors, and their personal lives, etc. These people don't have a face or a legit profile for me to be moved or disturbed by it or even pay it to heed," she had added.