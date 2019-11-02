If rumours are anything to go by then, one of the most loved television couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi has finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. The much-in-love couple, who has been dating for several years now, is getting married soon. Although not many details have been revealed about the couple's big day, the wedding seems to be on the cards. This piece of news will surely excite their fans, who have been longing to see the duo tie the knot.

However, when the couple's best friend Karan Wahi was contacted regarding the wedding, he said he was not aware of it. In fact, a report in PinkVilla, Rithvik and Asha are not getting married anytime soon and that their wedding report is a mere rumour. Rithvik and Asha's love blossomed after they shared the screen space in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta (2009). Since then they are going strong. They were the winner of Nach Baliye 6 and had impressed all with their amazing dance skills and striking chemistry.

Both Asha and Rithvik are quite active on social media and enjoy a massive fanbase. Recently, to celebrate Asha's birthday, the couple flew off to Himachal Pradesh with their close friends. Asha and Rithvik also shared a glimpse of their vacation in the scenic beauty of the hills on social media. Rithvik shared an adorable birthday post on Instagram for the love of his life. "You make me laugh, You make me love, You make me live...Happy birthday my butterfly," he wrote. The actor and host shared the post along with some cute pictures of them.