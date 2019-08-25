Of late, many television actresses have made their way to the silver screens, bagging big projects. After Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan, now Asha Negi will be part of a Bollywood film.

According to a Times of India report, Asha has been roped in to play Abhishek Bachchan's love interest in Anurag Basu's next film. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and will see Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra reuniting after blockbuster Dangal.

Basu's film will have four intersecting stories and a bit of crime and dark humour. Earlier, it was speculated to be the sequel of Anurag's 2007 romantic-drama Life In A...Metro. However, the ace director denied the report.

Coming to Asha, she rose to fame with her role as Purvi in hit show Pavitra Rishta, which featured with Ankita Lokhande and TV-turned-Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Asha has been part of Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. The actress recently featured in ALT Balaji's web series Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi.

In her personal life, Asha has been in a relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Rithvik Dhanjani for several years now. They are one of the most loved couples of tellytown. The much-in-love couple was the winner of Nach Baliye 6 and had impressed all with their amazing dance skills and striking chemistry.

On August 23, Asha turned a year older and to celebrate the special day, the couple flew off to Himachal Pradesh with their close friends. Asha and Rithvik also shared a glimpse of their vacation in the scenic beauty of the hills.

Rithvik shared an adorable birthday post on Instagram for the love of his life. "You make me laugh, You make me love, You make me live...Happy birthday my butterfly," he wrote. The actor and host shared the post along with some cute pictures of them.