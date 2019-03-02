Dance reality show Super Dancer 3 has been engaging viewers with the stupendous performances by talented dancers on stage. The show has Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur in the judges' seat and while many Bollywood celebs have visited the sets to promote their films, recently, Sushant Singh Rajput made an appearance to promote his movie Sonchiriya.

Interestingly, Sushant shares a great friendship with Super Dancer 3 co-host Rithvik Dhanjani and goes back a long way. The two actors had worked together in popular TV show Pavitra Rishta 10 years ago and it had garnered them huge fame. In the show, Sushant essayed the role of a father-in-law while Rithvik played his son-in-law.

Talking about their stint on television, Sushant told the Times of India, "The connection is a decade old. I had a great time working with Rithvik where he was actually playing the role of my son-in-law. We have some very fond memories attached to it."

According to reports, both Sushant and Rithvik got nostalgic while shooting the episode and even entertained viewers with their cute bromance. The episode will be aired in the upcoming weekend episodes at 8 pm on Sony TV.

"The bond Sushant and Rithvik share are beautiful. Both of them got pretty nostalgic while remembering the good old times. Their connection is as strong as it was years back and they have immense respect for each other," a source from the sets told the daily.